Scandrick To Have Procedure On Broken Hand Monday

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick broke a bone in his hand in the second quarter of their win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan that Scandrick will undergo a procedure on the broken bone.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Garrett are optimistic that Scandrick won’t miss much time.
“He’s got a fracture there,” Jones said following the win. “They (team doctors) are going to do a little work on it Monday. It looked to me like he’s going to be able to play with it.”
Garrett told The Fan Monday that they are “hoping to get him back fairly soon.”