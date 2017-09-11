IRMA HITS FLORIDA: Latest NewsCBS Miami Coverage | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Scandrick To Have Procedure On Broken Hand Monday

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones, NFL, Orlando Scandrick
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys walks to the locker room after being injured on a play against the New York Giants in the first half at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick broke a bone in his hand in the second quarter of their win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan that Scandrick will undergo a procedure on the broken bone.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Garrett are optimistic that Scandrick won’t miss much time.

“He’s got a fracture there,” Jones said following the win. “They (team doctors) are going to do a little work on it Monday. It looked to me like he’s going to be able to play with it.”

Garrett told The Fan Monday that they are “hoping to get him back fairly soon.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch