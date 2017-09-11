CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
IRMA HITS FLORIDA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Social Media Storm Shows Irma’s Impact

by Matt Yurus | CBS11
Filed Under: dogs, Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma, Irma, social media

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS11) – Waters temporarily disappeared from places like the Florida Keys and along the Sunshine State’s west coast.

In Tampa Bay, in the hours leading up to Hurricane Irma, hundreds of yards or more of muddy sea floor was exposed.

People ventured out, off the river walk, in view of downtown Tampa, and at least one pair of dogs played.

Officials did warn that going out was not the best idea. But alas, some people could not help themselves, not knowing if they will ever be able to duplicate such an adventure.

“I’ve never seen it empty like this before, but I’ve seen it flooded plenty of times. But I’ve never seen nothing like this,” one man said.

“There were, literally dozens out there,” another onlooker said. “We saw one guy out there on a bike, a bicycle. So that’s very unusual.”

There were similar scenes across the region: waters receded, boats beached and at least two manatees became stranded and had to be rescued.

According to CBS11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett, this is largely the result of Hurricane Irma’s counter-clockwise rotation and fetch, or the length of water the wind from the storm has blown over.

The combination of both factors helped pull the water from the shoreline, providing the effect of disappearing water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch