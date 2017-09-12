WATCH LIVEFuneral services are being held for Mark Diebold, the Tarrant County Deputy Constable who was recently in a photo shoot with the child he delivered in a parking lot the year before. | READ MORE

Baylor QB Solomon In Concussion Protocol; Smith, Brewer 1-2

Filed Under: Anu Solomon, Baylor, College Football, Matt Rhule, NCAA Football

WACO (AP) – Baylor quarterback Anu Solomon is going through his team’s concussion protocol because of symptoms he felt after the last game.

Bears coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that Solomon “felt banged up, felt beat up” when he came in the day after a 17-10 loss to UTSA.

Rhule had already announced sophomore Zach Smith as the starting quarterback when the Bears, 0-2 for the first time since 2003, play at Duke on Saturday. True freshman Charlie Brewer will be the backup.

Smith started as a true freshman the final four games of last season. That included a win in the Cactus Bowl, the only win for Baylor in its last nine games.

Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona, has thrown for 399 yards and run for 106 more.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

