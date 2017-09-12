WATCH LIVEFuneral services are being held for Mark Diebold, the Tarrant County Deputy Constable who was recently in a photo shoot with the child he delivered in a parking lot the year before. | READ MORE

Charles Oakley Sues Knicks Owners, Claiming Defamation

Filed Under: Charles Oakley, James Dolan, Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has sued the team’s owners, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic.

The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during a Feb. 8 game.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified damages. A Knicks spokesman did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit says Knicks owner James Dolan “constantly disrespected” Oakley, refusing to make eye contact or shake his hand during meetings and making him pay for his own tickets to games.

Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. He was accused of striking a security guard during the February fracas.

Last month, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges after six months of good behavior.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch