Funeral Wednesday For Houston Officer Who Died In Flooding

Filed Under: flooding, Harvey, Houston Police Officer, Hurricane Harvey, Sgt. Steve Perez

HOUSTON (AP) — Services will be held this week for a Houston police officer who drowned last month after being trapped in Hurricane Harvey-related flooding while driving to work.

aperez Funeral Wednesday For Houston Officer Who Died In Flooding

Sgt. Steve Perez (Houston Police Department)

A funeral was scheduled Wednesday morning for 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez.

Police say Perez became trapped in his patrol car in a flooded highway underpass while heading to work before dawn on Aug. 27.

Sgt. Perez was in his patrol car driving to work in downtown Sunday morning when he got trapped in high water at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Chief Acevedo said Perez’s family did not want him to go to work, but he did, telling his family, “We’ve got work to do.”

Perez was two days shy of his 60th birthday.

A Houston police statement says the funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

A private burial service will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch