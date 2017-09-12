Girl And Baby Sister Missing In Fort Worth Are Found Safe

Filed Under: Fort Worth Police, Missing Children

UPDATE: Fort Worth Police said around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday the children were found safe.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-year-old girl and 10-month-old baby are missing in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police say the sisters, Karli and Kayla Parramore, are believed to be with their biological parents, Carl Parramore and Angloria Centers, who do not have legal custody of them.

Police say the baby needs immediate medical care.

Anyone with information on where they are can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch