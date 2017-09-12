Girl And Baby Sister Missing In Fort Worth Are Found Safe

UPDATE: Fort Worth Police said around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday the children were found safe.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-year-old girl and 10-month-old baby are missing in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Police say the sisters, Karli and Kayla Parramore, are believed to be with their biological parents, Carl Parramore and Angloria Centers, who do not have legal custody of them.
Police say the baby needs immediate medical care.
Anyone with information on where they are can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.