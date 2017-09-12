Texas Rangers Announce 2018 Schedule

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have released their 2018 regular season schedule.
The Rangers will open at home on Thursday March 29th (time TBA) against the Houston Astros and finish with a seven-game road trip to Anaheim and Seattle.
The schedule also features four home-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals.
Texas will play 19 times each versus A.L. West Division foes Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. In interleague play, the Rangers will have two-game home and home series with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers and 3-game home and home sets with the San Diego Padres.
The Yankees will visit for a 3-game series in late May.
Texas will welcome back Yu Darvish and the Los Angeles Dodgers August 28th and 29th in Arlington.
