Texas Rangers Announce 2018 Schedule

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have released their 2018 regular season schedule.

The Rangers will open at home on Thursday March 29th (time TBA) against the Houston Astros and finish with a seven-game road trip to Anaheim and Seattle.

The schedule also features four home-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals.

Our 2018 schedule has been announced! pic.twitter.com/xxExZ2eVMN — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 12, 2017

Texas will play 19 times each versus A.L. West Division foes Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. In interleague play, the Rangers will have two-game home and home series with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers and 3-game home and home sets with the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees will visit for a 3-game series in late May.

New scheduling format *Additional weekend of play (earlier start) leads to clubs receiving additional 3-4 off days for rest/rescheduling — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) September 12, 2017

Texas will welcome back Yu Darvish and the Los Angeles Dodgers August 28th and 29th in Arlington.

*Listen to Texas Rangers baseball in DFW on 105.3 The Fan.