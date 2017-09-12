Trio Wanted For Burglaries Across DFW Area

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men and a woman are wanted for multiple thefts across the Metroplex, Fort Worth Police said Tuesday.

The trio was caught on surveillance cameras and police are hoping someone recognizes them and will call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4622.

Police said on Friday, September 8, someone broke into a vehicle at the 24 Hour Fitness at Golden Triangle in north Fort Worth between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The vehicle owner’s wallet was stolen while the owner was in the gym.

Police said the suspects bought a PS4 gaming system at GameStop and an Apple Watch at Target in Watauga with the purchases totaling $866.

Police said the group also bought stolen items in Fort Worth, Frisco, Mansfield and Garland.

The suspects were driving a red sedan in Watauga but have used other vehicles in other crimes, which may indicate they rent vehicles before the commit their crimes, police said.

One of the men has a tattoo on his neck.