Victims Of Plano Massacre Identified By Police

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police formally identified Tuesday everyone who was shot and killed at a football game-watching party Sunday night.

The suspect has been identified as Spencer James Hight, 32, of Plano. He was shot and killed by a Plano Police officer at the scene.

Spencer Hight, was Meredith Hight’s estranged husband. Meredith filed for divorce in July.

The couple’s sixth wedding anniversary would have been on Monday, September 11.

The deceased victims have been identified:

· Meredith Emily Hight, a 27-year-old female

· Anthony Michael Cross, a 33-year-old male

· Olivia Nicole Deffner, a 24-year-old female

· James Richard Dunlop, a 29-year-old male

· Darryl William Hawkins, a 22-year-old male

· Rion Christopher Morgan, a 31-year-old male

· Myah Sade Bass, a 28-year-old female

· Caleb Seth Edwards, a 25-year-old male

All next of kin have been notified and the investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy.

As the first officer arrived, he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin said the officer confronted Spencer Hight and fatally shot him.

Nine gunshot victims were discovered at the home. Seven died at the scene. One died later at the hospital. Another victim is still being treated in the hospital.

CBS11 spoke with Meredith’s mother, Debbie Lane, as she drove from her home in Atlanta to Plano.

Lane said her daughter wanted a divorce because Spencer was an alcoholic and was physically abusive. In the divorce papers, Meredith had citied “discord or conflict of personalities” as one of the reasons for the broken marriage.

‪Lane said her daughter did not take the decision to file for divorce lightly. “After two years of trying to get him in treatment, trying to get him to stop, trying to help him… she said, enough is enough. She made every effort she could… and could leave that relationship with no regrets.”

Lane said she talked to her daughter the day before the shooting and that she was busy planning and preparing for the football watch party.