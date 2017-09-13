71-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered In Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 71-year-old woman was found murdered in her home Tuesday shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Dallas homicide detectives responded to the 7300 block of Paldao Drive regarding the death of Norma Kakacek.
Police aren’t releasing how she died, but said there were no visible signs of forced entry.
Detectives are canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.
Police said it appears the victim’s 2005 gray Lexus RX330 SUV with Texas license plate “CPR9301” is missing.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective White at (214) 671-3690.
Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).