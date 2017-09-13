City Of Dallas Launches New Cultural Plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas, through its Office of Cultural Affairs, is launching a year-long process to create a cultural plan.

The Dallas Cultural Plan—the city’s first since 2002—will analyze the city’s cultural priorities, determine how Dallas residents experience culture in their daily lives and plan how the city can continue to stay artist-friendly.

“Dallas already has an amazing arts scene and arts community,” said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. “It has grown tremendously, and there is something to do, see and experience artistically, every day and in every part of Dallas. But, we need to think about the future to further the growth of the arts. This cultural plan will guide our policies and programs, and I encourage everyone to take part in this process.”

Through community events held across the city, residents of Dallas are invited to contribute to the development of the plan.

“Tell us what you like, what you need, what you imagine,” said Jennifer Scripps, Director of the OCA. “Whether you attend events in the Arts District or in your neighborhood, whether you like making art or just experiencing it, you are a vital part of Dallas’ cultural ecosystem.”

The OCA will begin community engagement with a four-part series of conversations across the city.

All events are free and will be held at the following locations, dates and times:

• 6 – 8 p.m., Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Dallas Museum of Art

• 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Dallas Children’s Theater

• 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Walnut Hill Recreation Center

• 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Southwest Center (Redbird) Mall

Share your thoughts on ways that arts and culture are part of your life and help shape a creative and equitable vision for our City,” said Jean-Paul Baptiste, Chair of the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission.

Click here to sign up for updates and share feedback.