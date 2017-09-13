Dog Adopted After Owner Caught On-Cam Dumping Her In Southern Dallas

By MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11 News

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Video from cameras installed in an area of southern Dallas notorious for illegal animal dumping, was used to finally catch someone in the act.

gorge spears Dog Adopted After Owner Caught On Cam Dumping Her In Southern Dallas

Gorge Spears of Balch Springs turned himself in to authorities Monday on an animal cruelty charge and other charges. (photo credit: (Dallas County jail)

In the video, a man identified as Gorge Spears, 62, is seen pulling over on Dowdy Ferry Road near Teagarden Road on August 4.

He opens the back door of the car and lets his one-year-old dog named Claira-Belle out before driving away. She looks around nervously before walking out of frame. The mixed breed dog was found by by-passers the next day and adopted soon after.

The SPCA of Dallas, received a tip about Spears on August 18 and was able to track him down. They were in contact with him for the last few weeks. The organization said he admitted to illegally dumping the dog to help his sister out.

A warrant was subsequently filed and Spears turned himself turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the SPCA of Texas that same day. He was charged with cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor.

dumped dog spca Dog Adopted After Owner Caught On Cam Dumping Her In Southern Dallas

Claira-Belle’s owner dumped her like trash on the side of the road. Now he’s in jail and she has a new home! (photo courtesy: SPCA)

The SPCA said Claira-Belle is healthy and seems happy in her new home.

 

 

 

 

 

