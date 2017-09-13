Equipment Blamed For Release Of Galveston Wastewater Sludge

Filed Under: Equipment failure, Galveston Bay, Pelican Island Bridge, Texas, wastewater sludge

GALVESTON (AP) – Experts blame equipment failure for the release of about 135,000 gallons of wastewater sludge into Galveston Bay.

Galveston officials say Tuesday’s accidental release from the $75 million main wastewater treatment facility should have no impact on the city’s drinking water supply. A city statement says the incident involves partially aerated sludge.

Authorities say the city has removed the unit that failed and led to the spill just west of the Pelican Island Bridge. Water samples will be tested, as a precaution, amid environmental concerns.

It’s the second accidental release from Galveston’s wastewater treatment plant in about a year.

Officials blamed a faulty valve for the August 2016 release of more than 135,000 gallons of partially treated sludge into Galveston Bay.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch