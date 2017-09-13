Equipment Blamed For Release Of Galveston Wastewater Sludge

GALVESTON (AP) – Experts blame equipment failure for the release of about 135,000 gallons of wastewater sludge into Galveston Bay.
Galveston officials say Tuesday’s accidental release from the $75 million main wastewater treatment facility should have no impact on the city’s drinking water supply. A city statement says the incident involves partially aerated sludge.
Authorities say the city has removed the unit that failed and led to the spill just west of the Pelican Island Bridge. Water samples will be tested, as a precaution, amid environmental concerns.
It’s the second accidental release from Galveston’s wastewater treatment plant in about a year.
Officials blamed a faulty valve for the August 2016 release of more than 135,000 gallons of partially treated sludge into Galveston Bay.
