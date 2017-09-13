Gamel, Seager Push Mariners Past Rangers 10-3

ARLINGTON (AP) — Kyle Seager put himself in some elite Seattle Mariners company with another big blast against Texas.

Seager and Ben Gamel both hit three-run homers to help power the Mariners to a 10-3 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.

“We’ve been in some tight ball games, and haven’t quite been able to get over the hump,” Seager said. “So it’s nice to get a bunch of runs early and kind of let everything settle down.”

The Mariners led 7-1 after Seager went deep in the third for his 150th career home. He became only the third player to reach 150 homers with the Mariners before turning 30 — joining Alex Rodriguez (696 career homers) and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. (630).

“That’s good names to be associated. I think they might have been slightly younger when they hit their 150th,” said the 29-year-old Seager, in his seventh season. “For me to stick in the big leagues I had to hit for more power. I wasn’t going to steal a bunch of bases.”

Seager’s 22 homers against the Rangers are his most against any team, and matched Mike Trout and Adam Lind for the most by an active player against Texas.

Texas (72-72) and Seattle (72-73) have split the first two games of their four-game series. The Rangers dropped three games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild card, while the Mariners remained 3 1/2 back after the Twins also won.

Mariners manager Scott Servais felt his team, with 17 games left, responded well after a meeting before Tuesday’s game.

“I thought we did get after it,” Servais said. “It’s too late if you wait till there’s five or six games left so you’ve got to win them all. Our guys are focused.”

Marco Gonzales (1-1), traded from St. Louis to Seattle on July 21, got his first victory in six starts for Seattle. The lefty struck out six while allowing three runs over five innings, his longest outing this season.

Miguel Gonzalez (7-11), pulled after Seager’s homer, made his second start overall and first at home for the Rangers since being acquired Aug. 31 from the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven runs and seven hits while recording only seven outs.

“Seems like most everything is one-sided for him right now, allowing hitters to eliminate one side of the plate,” manager Jeff Banister said.

Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect the Rangers got when they traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, had an RBI single in his first major league at-bat. The Rangers purchased his contract from Triple-A Round Rock early in the day.

“That was fun. I definitely enjoyed it. I can’t even soak it in yet,” said Calhoun, who finished 1 for 4. “It’s an unreal feeling and to be able to do that is really cool.”

DOUBLING UP

Mitch Haniger’s double in the sixth was his 20th of the season. That made him the seventh Mariners player with at least 20 doubles. … Haniger’s double hit about a foot from the top of the 14-foot wall in the left-field corner. He scored when Robinson Cano followed with a double off the very top of the 8-foot wall in right-center, a play that umpires looked at on replay to make sure it wasn’t a home run.

SHORT HOPS

Banister was ejected from the game in the fourth by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson after voicing his displeasure from the dugout about the umpire’s strike zone after Ryan Rua was out on a called third strike. … Six Mariners had multiple hits. Gamel and Cano each had three. … All 10 of Texas’ hits were singles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (left hamstring strain) was activated from the DL, even though he hasn’t run since getting hurt Aug. 31. It was still unclear when the newest member of the 3,000-hit club might be available to play again this season, if at all. … Keone Kela (right shoulder soreness), who last pitched Aug. 4, was reinstated from the DL.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Mike Leake has won both of starts for Seattle since being acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 30.

Rangers: Martin Perez (12-10) has won seven consecutive starts, one short of the Rangers club record set by Kenny Rogers in 2005.

