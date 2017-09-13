Injured Hawk ‘Harvey’ That Got Famous Online Is Released

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An injured hawk that sought refuge in a Houston taxicab before Harvey made landfall last month has been returned to the wild.

Cab driver William Bruso dubbed the female Cooper’s hawk “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk” in online videos.

He found her Aug. 25 before the hurricane made landfall that night and took her home.



Harvey The Hurricane Hawk (William Bruso – YouTube)

Bruso said in his YouTube post, “Well if its illegal to have him riding around with me you need to remind him of that. Tried several times now to get him out but he just simply refuses. This is just crazy.”

As Harvey’s rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center picked her up.

Compton says the hawk couldn’t fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something.

After a week and a half of treatment by Compton, the hawk was taken to a center in Plano for exercise before being released.

A spokesman for the City of Plano says she was released in a park there Wednesday.

