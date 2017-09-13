CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Injured Hawk ‘Harvey’ That Got Famous Online Is Released

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) An injured hawk that sought refuge in a Houston taxicab before Harvey made landfall last month has been returned to the wild.

Cab driver William Bruso dubbed the female Cooper’s hawk “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk” in online videos.

He found her Aug. 25 before the hurricane made landfall that night and took her home.

screen shot 2017 08 27 at 8 31 40 pm Injured Hawk Harvey That Got Famous Online Is Released
Harvey The Hurricane Hawk (William Bruso – YouTube)

Bruso said in his YouTube post, “Well if its illegal to have him riding around with me you need to remind him of that. Tried several times now to get him out but he just simply refuses. This is just crazy.”

As Harvey’s rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Wildlife Center picked her up.

Compton says the hawk couldn’t fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something.

After a week and a half of treatment by Compton, the hawk was taken to a center in Plano for exercise before being released.

A spokesman for the City of Plano says she was released in a park there Wednesday.

