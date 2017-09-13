Loaded Gun Found In East Texas School Bathroom

LONGVIEW (AP) — Longview police are investigating a loaded gun found in the middle school bathroom.
Authorities say a school staffer discovered the .380-caliber weapon at the Longview Independent School District’s Foster Middle School.
No other students or staff were in the bathroom when the gun was found Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams says the district about 125 miles east of Dallas hasn’t received any direct threats but district officials are working with police to identify those involved.
