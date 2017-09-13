Official: U.S. Insurance Program Could Pay $11B For Harvey

Filed Under: FEMA, flood damage, Flood Insurance, flooding, Harvey, Home insurance, homeowner's insurance, House Insurance, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Harvey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the National Flood Insurance Program says early estimates are that Hurricane Harvey will result in about $11 billion in payouts to insured homeowners, mostly in southeast Texas.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Associate Administrator Roy Wright said Wednesday that would put Harvey as the second-costliest storm in the program’s history, after only the more than $16 billion paid out for Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Wright says it’s too soon to estimate losses from Hurricane Irma. He says it’s possible that storm could rival the nearly $9 billion paid out after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Even before the recent back-to-back storms, the program was $25 billion in debt to the U.S. Treasury. Wright said he’s confident Congress will approve spending the money FEMA needs to pay Harvey and Irma claims.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch