Police Seek Suspect Who Damaged 2 US Flags

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help identifying a man who casually walked up last Saturday morning and damaged two United States of America flags.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling the flags from their poles on West Hickory Street in downtown Denton.
On June 22, 1942, Congress passed a joint resolution, later amended on December 22, 1942, that encompassed what has come to be known as the U.S. Flag Code.
Perhaps the most important rule involves how citizens should behave around the Stars and Stripes. The suspect is in clear violation of this rule.
Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Investigator Loyld at 940.349.1672 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.388 TIPS.