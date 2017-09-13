Several Quiet, Warm Days Ahead For North Texas

Yesterday: High: 85; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 89; Normal Low: 69*
- Millions still without power in FL, GA and the Carolinas
- Slow clean up from Irma will continue for weeks with temperatures near 90.
- Our weather, VERY quiet. No rain through the weekend.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…16 days w/o.
- Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
- 42” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Air Quality Alert….Sunny and warm. Low humidity continues. High: Near 90. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cool again. Low: Low to mid 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: A fair sky and warmer. Humidity increasing. High: Mid 90s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.
Friday-Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot and humid. Lows: 70s; Highs: Low to mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs: 90s.