Several Quiet, Warm Days Ahead For North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, dfw, fall, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Summer, Texas, Weather

Yesterday: High: 85; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 89; Normal Low: 69*

  • Millions still without power in FL, GA and the Carolinas
  • Slow clean up from Irma will continue for weeks with temperatures near 90.
  • Our weather, VERY quiet. No rain through the weekend.
  • Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…16 days w/o.
  • Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
  • 42” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Air Quality Alert….Sunny and warm. Low humidity continues. High: Near 90. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool again. Low: Low to mid 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A fair sky and warmer. Humidity increasing. High: Mid 90s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Friday-Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued hot and humid. Lows: 70s; Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs: 90s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch