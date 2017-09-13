CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Trial Begins For Richardson Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Farmersville, Jason Lowe, Jessie Bardwell, Murder, Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Opening statements are set to start on Wednesday in a Richardson murder trial. Jason Lowe is accused of killing his girlfriend, Jessie Bardwell, in May 2016. Police found her body in a field near Farmersville. Jury selection began on Monday.

7e5e178f91e54e0398caf2a4960feda7 Trial Begins For Richardson Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

(credit: Twitter)

Investigators had reported finding blood and a bullet hole in Lowe’s car after his girlfriend’s body was discovered. At the time of Bardwell’s disappearance, she was living with Lowe in Richardson. Her family in Mississippi grew suspicious and reported her as missing after they did not hear from her on Mother’s Day.

27cebbfcfb474b8c8befb72817466a09 Trial Begins For Richardson Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Officers stated that cell phone data and some good detective work led them to Bardwell’s body, in a remote wooded area off of Highway 78. The 27-year-old woman’s body had been there for days.

66f2946189564c9ca3cb139511e0e8bd Trial Begins For Richardson Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

Lowe was also facing drug charges after officers discovered cocaine inside of his apartment. He had been arrested in 2015 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. According to an affidavit, he allegedly attacked his former girlfriend, causing her to lose consciousness.

Lowe is expected to testify at some point in his murder trial, however, that will not necessarily be on Wednesday.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch