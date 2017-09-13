Trump, Top Democrats Agree On DACA

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall.

It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the two leaders said in a joint statement after their dinner with Mr. Trump on Wednesday evening.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the president,” the statement said.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

