Cowboys Lucky-And-Good Dak: Almost A Bronco?

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Would you rather be lucky or good?

Or, would you prefer to be the Dallas Cowboys, who in the case of QB Dak Prescott, have been both?

The latest chapter in Dak’s rags-to-riches story (OK, fourth-round-rookie-to-star-QB story) involves this week’s foe, the Denver Broncos.

Denver, in the last two off-seasons scrambling to replace legendary Peyton Manning, considered Tony Romo, sent Brock Osweiler on a circular path, stuck with Trevor Siemian, drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft while also having considered Mississippi State standout Prescott.

But Dak may have thrown a wrench into those thoughts in the spring of 2016.

He missed a planned flight to visit Denver.

“I knew it was probably over with, (being drafted) there,” Dak said of the gaffe.

He later made it to Denver. But, he theorized, maybe the dye was cast.

So Denver drafted Lynch, who was also coveted high by the Cowboys. That left Prescott for Dallas in the fourth round, where he was supposed to be a long-term project… until Romo’s injury thrust him into a spotlight that he now thrives in.

The Broncos might end up just fine when they work through their Siemian/Lynch/Osweiler depth chart. They might end up lucky and good. And the Cowboys have been skillful in aiding the development of Dak; his early excellence wasn’t automatic. So there has been luck here, too.

“Everything happens for a reason,’’ Dak said, conceding exactly that.