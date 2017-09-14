Dallas Police Investigate Early Morning Oak Cliff Home Invasion

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police are investigating yet another home invasion in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
According to Dallas Police, a possible home invasion was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Idaho Avenue south of Kiest Boulevard, not far from other recent reported home invasions.
Police confirm several items were stolen from the home. No one was reportedly hurt.
Dallas PD crime scene and robbery units were sent to process the crime scene and gather evidence.
There is no word yes on possible suspects.
