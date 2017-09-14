Mexican Cartel Members Tied To Meth Plot In Dallas Area

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say eight suspects linked to a Mexican drug cartel were charged with offenses stemming from a large methamphetamine trafficking plot allegedly operating in the Dallas and DeSoto areas.
Prosecutors announced the charges Wednesday, saying the suspects are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and at least one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The indictment says the suspects used homes in Dallas and DeSoto as meth laboratories and stored drugs at an auto business.
The indictment says the suspects are either members or associates of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which split from the Sinaloa cartel in 2010.
Prosecutors say four suspects are Mexican citizens who were in the U.S. illegally when the crimes were committed.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)