North Korea Fires Missile From Pyongyang, South Korea Says

UPDATED | September 14, 2017, 5:55PM
Filed Under: Missile Launch, North Korea, Pyongyang, South Korea
gettyimages 842003638 e1504476526324 North Korea Fires Missile From Pyongyang, South Korea Says

North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed on September 3. (AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS STR/AFP/Getty Images)

SEOUL, South Korea (CBSNEWS/AP) – North Korea has fired an unidentified missile from its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea says.

South Korea says the missile flew over Japan.

“North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

Japan’s public broadcasting organization, Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), reports the missile “has flown over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.” The Japanese government was advising people to stay away from anything that looks like missile debris, NHK reported.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

