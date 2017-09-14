North Korea Fires Missile From Pyongyang, South Korea Says

SEOUL, South Korea (CBSNEWS/AP) – North Korea has fired an unidentified missile from its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea says.
South Korea says the missile flew over Japan.
“North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.
Japan’s public broadcasting organization, Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), reports the missile “has flown over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.” The Japanese government was advising people to stay away from anything that looks like missile debris, NHK reported.