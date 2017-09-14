North Texas Giving Day Is Big Help For DFW Nonprofits

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday is the ninth annual North Texas Giving Day, and people all across the DFW area are ready to help out in a big way. The focus of the day is on giving, and it is all driven by social media. You now have less than 18 hours to get in a donation, and local nonprofits have been anticipating this day for some time.

The donations make a big difference in how these organizations can help out others. For instance, the North Texas Food Bank can give meals to many people from just a $10 donation. Last year, North Texans helped raise more than $35 million for DFW area nonprofits.

Emily’s Place is another organization that benefits from North Texas Giving Day. They provide long-term care for women and children who are escaping domestic violence. They provide a safe place to live as well as the resources needed to help them get back on their feet and on the way to self-sufficiency.

The program is unique in that women can stay on-site for up to two years. Emily’s Place currently houses 30 people with plans to expand next year. The women there are required to have counseling sessions, case management, financial planning and job readiness.

“Helping them obtain a driver’s license, to helping them find a job, to getting the kids enrolled in daycare and school,” Emily’s Place CEO Lori Conley said. “The whole reason women come to our program is because they are victims of domestic violence, so giving them an opportunity to help them heal is so important.”

One survivor said that the nonprofit helped her in the healing process, and allowed her to prepare for the road ahead with the resource tools needed and goals for the future. “Something that would help me get back on my feet,” the graduate stated. “We wanted to start fresh, and this is where I got that clean slate.”

Give if you can. There are some GREAT charities here in north Texas! Make it a great day! @KRLD pic.twitter.com/zXM25cWLQf — Scott Sams (@scottsamsnews) September 14, 2017

All that you have to do is go online to the North Texas Giving Day website and pick out your favorite organization. Everything from food banks to animal shelters to veteran groups are included on the list, and that’s just a small sampling. From there, the donation process is simple.

There will also be some donation stations set up at various locations like the NorthPark Center in Dallas and Sundance Square in Fort Worth, as well as special events encouraging people to give. Click here for a list of those North Texas Giving Day events happening on Thursday.