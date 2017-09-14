North Texas Heating Up, No Rain Through Weekend

Yesterday: High: 91; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 89; Normal Low: 68*
- Pictures of stories of headache continue to come out of Florida.
- Slow clean up from Irma will continue for months with temperatures near 90.
- Our weather, heating up. No rain through the weekend.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…17 days w/o.
- Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
- 33” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Air Quality Alert! Sunny and warmer. Say goodbye to the low humidity. High: Mid 90s. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear and not as cool. Low: Near 70. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and continued hot. High: Low to mid 90s. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.
Weekend: More of the same. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot and humid. Lows: 70s; Highs: Low to mid 90s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and….you guessed it….HOT and humid.. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of rain returns. Highs: 90s