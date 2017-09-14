Oklahoma Looks To Maintain Momentum Against Tulane

Tulane (1-1) at Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday @ 5:00 p.m.

Line: Oklahoma by 34.5

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma is coming off one of its biggest nonconference wins in school history, a 31-16 win at Ohio State. The Sooners are on a nation-leading 12-game winning streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma offensive line vs. Tulane defensive front. Oklahoma is averaging 142 yards rushing and 3.8 yards per carry, so the Sooners may try to get on track against the Green Wave. Tulane held Navy’s triple-option attack to 194 yards rushing on 52 attempts last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: RB Dontrell Hilliard. He needs 39 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career. He would be just the 12th back in school history to reach that mark. He had 16 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown last week against Navy.

Oklahoma: WR Jeff Badet. He is doing his best to fill the role of deep threat vacated by Biletnikoff winner Dede Westbrook. He leads the Sooners with 173 yards on nine receptions. He has shown himself capable of making spectacular grabs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tulane is 0-35-1 all-time against top-five opponents. The tie was against Alabama in 1960. Tulane has not committed a turnover this season. Tulane coach Willie Fritz has 198 career wins. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield threw just one incomplete pass in the season-opening win over UTEP. Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews left last Saturday’s game against Ohio State with a knee injury. Coach Lincoln Riley expects him to play Saturday. Andrews had career highs of seven catches and 134 yards receiving against UTEP.

