Romo: Oh, To Have Played For The ’92 Cowboys!

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Tony Romo, no dummy, wishes he could’ve played on Dallas Cowboys teams that won Super Bowls. Like, the 1992 Dallas Cowboys.

“Sometimes,’’ Romo tells Sports Illustrated, “you can win a Super Bowl and not play very good at the quarterback position. You can be part of a team with the No. 1 defense or you can be part of a top-five team, and sometimes you have to be perfect to win every game you play. It just depends on the team you have and the season you’re in. It is obviously a hole on my resumé, but we don’t get to choose when we come about and what time. We all wish we played for the ’92 Cowboys.”

Romo, of course, led some good Cowboys teams. His 2007 team was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and in 2014 the Cowboys tied for the NFC lead with 12 wins.

“At the end of the day, you work your butt off and you have to be able to sleep at night knowing that you gave everything you possibly could,’’ said Romo, who certainly did that in his decade in Dallas and now does the same as a heralded rookie TV analyst with CBS. “I feel like I can sleep at night knowing that I may have come up short, but I gave everything I possibly could and playing for this organization was a dream come true for me. That’s a special feeling to have that. I just feel like I was one of the lucky ones.”

Romo is speaking generally and figuratively, obviously, about playing for the 1992 Cowboys. Because if he was speaking literally, it would mean that he’d be on the same team with Troy Aikman.

Who was keeping himself busy right about then, way before becoming a TV analyst himself, winning three Super Bowls.