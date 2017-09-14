Soldier Killed During Training Exercise At Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – Officials say a soldier has been killed while participating in medical helicopter evacuation training at a U.S. Army post in Texas.
Fort Hood officials say the aircraft crew was doing hoist training when the soldier was killed Tuesday night on a range south of an airfield at the post in Killeen.
Officials say the HH-60M aircraft and crew were from the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas.
Additional details were not immediately released.
