Tasha’s KRLD To Do List September 14- 17, 2017

‘Cool Thursdays’ are back at the Dallas Arboretum, tonight is Elvis impersonator Kraig Parker. (9/14)

Scam detector Dave Lieber is at the Allen Public Library tonight. (9/14) Dave offers strategies for saving time, money and aggravation. Founder of the consumer rights movement WatchdogNation.com, Dave shows Americans how to protect themselves from thugs, thieves, scammers, and corporate crooks.

Enjoy the folk music and dance of Bangladesh with Shahmeen Khan, Shazreh Ahmed and Rimi Ahmed at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr., free. Call 214-509-4911 for info.

Grapevine’s Grapefest runs today through Sunday. (9/14-17) MOJO FRANKENSTEIN will be performing at the “31st Annual GRAPEFEST – A Texas Wine Experience” and will be KNOCKING IT OUT with a MONSTER set of HIGH ENERGY ROCK & ROLL on the GRAPEVINE MILLS MAIN STAGE on Friday, 9/15 from 3:45 pm – 5:15 pm. FREE ADMISSION ON FRIDAY UNTIL 5 PM!

Addison’s Oktoberfest is this weekend. (9/14-17)

The Zakk Brown Band is playing the Starplex Friday night. (9/15)

The Dallas Comic Show is at the Richardson Civic Center Saturday and Sunday. (9/16-17) The family-friendly event in the DFW area will feature comic book and media guests, costumed characters, gaming and Anime content.

The Southwest RV Super show is today through Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. (9/14-17)

The Collin County Home and Garden Show is Friday through Sunday at the Allen Event Center. (9/15-17)

Cutting Edge Haunted House kicking off the Halloween season this weekend (9/15). They’ll be open through November 4.

The Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic is at the SMU Tennis Complex this Saturday. (9/16) Returning is 2003 US Open champion and recent International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Andy Roddick, who is considered one of the most influential, successful and quotable tennis players of all time; Grand Slam doubles champ and five-time Olympian Mark Knowles and new this year… actor and Dallasite Owen Wilson will also join Dirk.

The Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta is Saturday at Harbor Rockwall. (9/16)There will be entertainment for all ages, including vendors, arts & crafts, food, kids zone, duck beauty pageant, live concert, and of course, rubber duck races, including a glow in the dark race! All proceeds will go to support the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas and Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County.

Edie Brickell and the Bohemians and the Old 97’s are playing the Bomb Factory Saturday night. (9/16)

There is a Grease Sing-a-long at the Majestic Sunday. (9/17)

Janet Jackson is playing the AAC tonight. (9/14)

Who’s Bad: A Tribute to Michael Jackson is Friday night at Arlington Music Hall. (9/15)

Sammy Hagar and Collective Soul are playing the Toyota Music Factory tonight. (9/14)