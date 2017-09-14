Statewide Gas Prices Drop For First Time Since Harvey

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country declined 2 cents per gallon this week amid recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.52 per gallon. The nationwide retail gasoline price was $2.65 per gallon.
Association officials say Dallas has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at $2.61 per gallon. Fort Worth drivers faired just a little bit better, shelling out $2.60 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Amarillo have the cheapest gasoline statewide at $2.36 per gallon.
AAA experts say the national gasoline price average appears to be leveling out after Harvey made landfall on August 25 in Texas and Irma pounded Florida this week.
AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster says there’s no U.S. gasoline shortage but power outages and impassable roads are keeping supplies from where they’re needed most.
Hurricane recovery efforts continue along the Texas Gulf Coast where at least five refineries remain shutdown and others are operating at reduced rates or are in the process of restarting — something that can take take several days or weeks, depending on damage.
