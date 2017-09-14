CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Statewide Gas Prices Drop For First Time Since Harvey

Filed Under: gasoline, gasoline prices, Harvey, Hurricane Harvey, oil refinery, paying at the pump, petroleum refinery, Retail gasoline prices, Tropical Storm Harvey, U.S. Oil Refineries

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country declined 2 cents per gallon this week amid recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.52 per gallon. The nationwide retail gasoline price was $2.65 per gallon.

Association officials say Dallas has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at $2.61 per gallon. Fort Worth drivers faired just a little bit better, shelling out $2.60 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Amarillo have the cheapest gasoline statewide at $2.36 per gallon.

AAA experts say the national gasoline price average appears to be leveling out after Harvey made landfall on August 25 in Texas and Irma pounded Florida this week.

AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster says there’s no U.S. gasoline shortage but power outages and impassable roads are keeping supplies from where they’re needed most.

Hurricane recovery efforts continue along the Texas Gulf Coast where at least five refineries remain shutdown and others are operating at reduced rates or are in the process of restarting — something that can take take several days or weeks, depending on damage.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch