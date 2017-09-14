Texas Named Finalist In “Hyperloop Challenge”

DALLAS (KRLD) – A group from Texas is one of the ten winners of a competition to identify possible routes for a Hyperloop transportation system. The proposed Texas route includes stops in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Laredo.

A Hyperloop “allows for super-fast, ultra-high speed travel in a vacuum tube environment,” said Dan Katz, Head of Policy at Hyperloop One. They’ve already built a prototype in Nevada.

“Based on our modeling, our system can go upwards of 700 miles an hour. It can be used both for passengers or for freight,” Katz said. “Given congestion issues in Texas, this could be a real game-changer for the state.”

The company solicited proposals from around the world as part of its Hyperloop One Global Challenge. “We reviewed some amazing applications…and the proposal from Texas is one of the top ten in the world,” Katz said. “We declared them a winner and will continue to work with them.”

That means the Hyperloop Texas team, headed by designers and planners at a company in Dallas, will get help in the next phase of the project. That includes studying the commercial viability of the proposed route, developing ridership forecasts and a preliminary technical analysis of the route. Other states or regions that made the list of ten finalists include Colorado, Florida, Mexico City, London and Mumbai.