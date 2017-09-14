CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM LIVE: Crane Removing Robert E. Lee Statue In Dallas

Texas Named Finalist In “Hyperloop Challenge”

Filed Under: Hyperloop, Hyperloop Challenge, Texas

DALLAS (KRLD) – A group from Texas is one of the ten winners of a competition to identify possible routes for a Hyperloop transportation system. The proposed Texas route includes stops in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Laredo.

gettyimages 530775158 Texas Named Finalist In Hyperloop Challenge

A Hyperloop tube is displayed during the first test of the propulsion system at the Hyperloop One Test and Safety site on May 11, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Hyperloop One stages the first public demonstration of a key component of the startup’s futuristic rail transit concept that could one day ferry passengers at near supersonic speeds. / AFP / John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

A Hyperloop “allows for super-fast, ultra-high speed travel in a vacuum tube environment,” said Dan Katz, Head of Policy at Hyperloop One. They’ve already built a prototype in Nevada.

“Based on our modeling, our system can go upwards of 700 miles an hour. It can be used both for passengers or for freight,” Katz said. “Given congestion issues in Texas, this could be a real game-changer for the state.”

The company solicited proposals from around the world as part of its Hyperloop One Global Challenge. “We reviewed some amazing applications…and the proposal from Texas is one of the top ten in the world,” Katz said. “We declared them a winner and will continue to work with them.”

That means the Hyperloop Texas team, headed by designers and planners at a company in Dallas, will get help in the next phase of the project. That includes studying the commercial viability of the proposed route, developing ridership forecasts and a preliminary technical analysis of the route. Other states or regions that made the list of ten finalists include Colorado, Florida, Mexico City, London and Mumbai.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch