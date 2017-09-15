$43K Worth Of Cellphones Stolen From Texas Sam’s Club

TYLER (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police are on the look out for five people who used a mattress to conceal the theft of $43,000 worth of new cellphones from an East Texas Sam’s Club.

Tyler police Officer Don Martin said Friday that 73 cellphones were stolen from a locked shelf storage unit. Officers are seeking a man and four women over last weekend’s theft.

Investigators say the thieves loaded a mattress and additional merchandise on a flat cart to shield them from workers and other shoppers. Martin, in a statement, said the suspects got to the hones by cutting the lock off of a shelf storage unit. Once they had access, the female suspects stuffed the cellphones in their clothes and simply walked out.

Security video shows four women and one man fleeing in a dark SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the theft is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. Tips can also be made on the Crimestoppers line at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

