Arlington Police Release Sketch Of Homicide Suspect

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police have released a sketch of a person of interest in relation to a murder that happened on Friday, September 1.
Police say the murder happened in the 500 block of Jackson Square at around 11:12 p.m. where officers found an unconscious man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still searching for a suspect but have released a sketch of a person of interest. The person is described as light-skinned, possibly mixed race or black male and between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He was also reported as being clean shaven with a short haircut.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5325.