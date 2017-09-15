Dallas Woman Found Murdered In Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a Dallas woman found murdered near a road in Kaufman County.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office says someone spotted Anita Abreu’s body on the side of FM 1389 in Combine, Texas on Sept. 1.
The 34-year-old woman’s body was wrapped in cloth and dumped near the shoulder of the road, authorities say.
The sheriff’s office is investigating her death as a homicide. Authorities do not have any motives or suspects.
Friends told investigators they last saw Abreu at her home in Uptown Dallas earlier that day.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.