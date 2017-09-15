CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

President Trump Responds To London Attack On Twitter

Matt Yurus | Digital Anchor
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – President Trump responded to the London attack with a string of tweets consistent with his style.

Right around six am, two and a half hours after the attack, the president fired off a series of tweets. The first one garnered quite a bit of attention, including what might be considered a mild rebuke from the British Prime Minister.

Scotland Yard being the phrase used to describe the headquarters of London’s police force.

British Prime Minister Theresa May responded, “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation. As I’ve just said, the police and security services are working to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.”

President Trump went onto to tweet that the US travel ban should be larger and tougher and that the US has made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama administration.

 

