Some Keller ISD Schools Facing Crossing Guard Shortage

By: MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11
Filed Under: crossing guards, Fort Worth Police, Keller ISD

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It could be just a matter of time before a child gets hurt, say Fort Worth police because some schools are facing a crossing guard shortage.

“No incidents at this point, but it’s only a matter of time,” said Officer JR Barron.

He is the liaison between the city and the crossing guard program. Barron says in one area of Fort Worth near Keller, the city is short 15 crossing guards.

Barron says crossing guards are only assigned to schools with fifth grade and younger. Sometimes those kids are too small for drivers to see.

Fort Worth dad Victor Hernandez says he or his wife walk the short distance to their daughters school because they don’t trust distracted drivers.

“People are still texting or on the phone, and they don’t (pay) attention and more when it’s the time for the school,” he said.

The area facing the guard shortage is within Fort Worth city limits but the schools are part of Keller ISD. Police believe the area’s demographics could be why.

“They don’t have the elderly demographic that we have here in Fort Worth,” said Barron. “We have a lot of retired grandparents that cross (in Fort Worth). Up in the Keller area, it is a lot younger demographic.”

Police say if you’re interested in becoming a crossing guard, you can apply at: www.acmssafety.com/employment

