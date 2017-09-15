Texas Unemployment Rate For August Improves To 4.2 Percent

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate for August improved to 4.2 percent for the fourth straight month of declining jobless figures.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday announced last month’s unemployment compares to a 4.3 percent statewide jobless rate in July. Nationwide unemployment for August was 4.4 percent.
Amarillo had the lowest unemployment rate for Texas last month at 3.1 percent. A TWC statement says the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate in Texas during August at 8 percent.
Commission officials say the Texas economy expanded for the 14th consecutive month with the addition of 5,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in August. Texas employers added 298,600 jobs over the year.
