What CBS11 Viewers Say About The Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue In Dallas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News digital team asked followers what they thought about the Dallas City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Park.
Eighty-one percent of voters disagreed with the decision to remove the statue. Of the remaining 19 percent, 11 percent agreed with the decision and 8 percent did not care either way. Those results are virtually the exact opposite of the city council’s vote on the matter. More on that in a moment. Let’s first take a look at some of the people’s comments.
Dallas City Council approved the removal of the statue in a 13 to 1 vote. Councilwoman Sandy Greyson was that one no vote. Councilman Rickey Callahan abstained, the remaining 13, again, voted in favor of the statue’s removal.