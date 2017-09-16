Sports Car Strikes Crowd Of People In Boise, Injuring 11

BOISE, Idaho (CBSNEWS) – At least 11 people were injured Saturday after a sports car struck a crowd of pedestrians near a car show in Boise, Idaho, CBS affiliate KBOI-TV reports.
Six of the injured were transported to the hospital via ambulance, while five went by private vehicles.
The incident took place after a Cars and Coffee event around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities with the city’s police and fire departments responded to the scene along with Ada County Paramedics.
Graphic video of the incident shot by a witness shows a gray Porsche spinning sideways before its strikes the pedestrians. Amid screams from bystanders, people can be seen attending those injured as some followed the driver as he walked away from the scene.