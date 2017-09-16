Dallas Plans To Help Houston Remove Harvey Debris; How Residents Are Affected

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurricane Harvey’s seemingly never-ending downpours and historic flooding have left behind eight million cubic yards of waste and debris piled up in many areas of Houston.

The city of Dallas is planning to help remove the trash there after that city’s mayor requested help from Big D.

Bob Janss lives in north Dallas, but works in the Houston area.

“I applaud Mayor Rawlings for doing this. I know Houston would help Dallas if things were in reverse. I’m just glad to see Dallas is helping Houston. We are neighbors,” he said.

The city is planning to send a third of its sanitation employees in the bulk-and-brush collection program to Houston for up to 30 days after October 1.

As a result, there would be changes to Dallas’ bulk-and-brush pick-up – with only brush and yard waste being collected in October and December and only bulk trash would be collected in November.

Roosevelt McShane, who’s lived in Highland Hills in south Dallas for 43 years, supports the idea too. “I just feel like it’s a sad thing and anything we can do to help, I think we should do that.”

Dallas estimates helping Houston would cost $1.8 million, which would be reimbursed by FEMA.

Before it happens though, the city council has to give the green light.

District 8 councilman Tennell Atkins says he will back the plan when they vote September 27.

He says he remembers during the 1970s when Houston helped Dallas put the lights back on after a major ice storm. “We’ve got to help each other if we’re going to be a great country, a great state, and a great city. We help each other when times are hard.”

Hugo Sanchez, whose tree branches are due to be picked up Monday, says Dallas wouldn’t be sacrificing much to help its neighbor in need. “If anything, we can hold off to help our fellow Texans out in Houston. No problem with that at all.”

Councilman Atkins says the city needs to get the word out to residents about the likely changes.

The city is already working on flyers to do just that.

The cities of San Antonio and Austin have already been helping Houston remove storm debris.