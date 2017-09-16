Fort Worth Police Investigating 2 Shootings Believed To Be Connected

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday afternoon and are believed to be connected.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Vanhorn Avenue at 12:21 p.m. for a shooting. They located a victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police responded to another shooting call in the 800 block of South Freeway at around 12:29 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg as he was driving in his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Officers believe both shootings are connected. They say the possible suspects are two black males in a grey, four-door Honda.