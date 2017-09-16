Narcos’ Location Scout Shot To Death In Mexico

(CBSNEWS) – Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for the Netflix show “Narcos,” was found shot to death while looking for locations for the show in Mexico, according to local media reports.

According to Variety, Muñoz Portal, 37, worked for the Mexico City-based production company Redrum. According to IMDB, he worked as a location scout for “Mozart In the Jungle,” “Spectre,” “Fast & Furious” and “The Legend of Zorro.”

Netflix issued a statement saying they were “aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

The circumstances around his death are still unclear. According to Mexican newspaper El Pais, his bullet-ridden vehicle was found in the rural area of the state of Temascalapa, near the border with Hidalgo. The U.S. issued a travel advisory in August for citizens to avoid non-essential travel in the state of Mexico, where Temascalapa is located.

