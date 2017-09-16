Police Make Arrest In String Of Oak Cliff Home Invasions

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have made an arrest in relation to a string of home invasions in south Oak Cliff this week.

Mike Leija, 28, was arrested at around 2 p.m. on Friday in connection to the home invasion robberies.

Leija was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery on a $100,000 bond for each charge. He is currently being held at Dallas County Jail.

Police say they were able to locate Leija thanks to residents giving descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers located the suspect as he was driving through the neighborhoods around where the home invasions occurred.

According to police, the home invasions occurred in the following locations this week:

Sept. 11:

2900 block of Britton Avenue

4700 block of E. Frio Drive

1500 block of Maywood Avenue

Sept. 12:

9300 block of Sedgemoor Avenue

Sept. 14:

3330 Idaho Avenue

Police say they do not have evidence that connects Leija to the capital murder that happened Sedgemoor where 71-year-old Norma Kakacek was found dead.

Police are still looking for other suspects at-large and gave descriptions.

One suspect is described as a skinny Latin female with brown hair and visible tattoos on her chest. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Another suspect is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a red and white zip-up hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans, white basketball shoes and a black do-rag on his head.

The third suspect is described as a heavy-set Latin male between 20 to 25 years old and last seen wearing an orange t-shirt.