4 U.S. Tourists Attacked With Acid In Marseille, Official Says

PARIS (AP) – Four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille’s main train station by a woman who has been arrested, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She said all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

She also said there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related, but added that officials can’t be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

