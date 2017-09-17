NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Listen Online | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

4 U.S. Tourists Attacked With Acid In Marseille, Official Says

Filed Under: Acid Attack, France, Marseille, Saint Charles Train Station, U.S. Tourists

PARIS (AP) – Four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille’s main train station by a woman who has been arrested, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She said all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

She also said there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related, but added that officials can’t be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

