Homeless Man Arrested After Assaulting 2 Women With Knife

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a homeless man after they say he assaulted two women with a knife in downtown Dallas on Sunday.

Police say the man, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Holbert, approached three women just after 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North Ervay Street.

According to police, the suspect accused the women of photographing him and while ranting at the women, he produced a pocket knife and made threats.

Police say two of the women ran from the suspect and into the Wilson Building in the 1600 block of Main Street.

The suspect approached the two women while they were in an elevator and cut them with the knife on the face, arms and shoulders.

One of the victims was able to escape the elevator and exited the front of the building. The other woman was taken to an apartment inside the building by a witness who aided her.

Police say a good Samaritan then held the exterior door closed, locking the suspect inside until Dallas police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, the victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

