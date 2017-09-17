Hundreds Line Up For AMEN Free Medical Clinic In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was hope Sunday for people in desperate need of medical care. They lined up early for an AMEN free clinic.

AMEN stands for Adventist Medical Evangelism Network. Five to six hundred people received free services on Sunday.

Inside the massive clinic, hundreds waited for hours for the medical care and welcome relief.

“My tooth has to be extracted out. It does get painful, especially when my sinuses act up,” said Stevie Wilson.

For three days, cleanings, fillings, root canals and eye exams were all performed for free at the clinic.

This is a luxury for the uninsured, like Janeth Rivas. “Oh yeah, expensive. We came in this morning for a vision exam. He got glasses. I also got glasses,” she said.

Pictures show hundreds of people wrapped around long lines. The clinic was originally scheduled for Friday and Sunday. Organizers decided to add a day once Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

“We think we should try to open it up on Saturday, just for the people in the convention center,” said church member Malcolm Cole. “We have all this equipment and all these resources. Let’s try to use it for them.”

An estimated 200 Harvey victims got help Saturday and many were seen by volunteers, doctors and dentists who donated their time and skill. Some even flew in from out of state.

Hundreds of people, like Rivas, left with a brand-new prescription. “I see everything – from far, from close. I see everything,” she said. “I’m going to wear them on my way to the house. I like them! Better. Much better.”

This was the first AMEN free clinic, but organizers are already hoping to hold this again next year.