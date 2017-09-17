One Week Later: Friends, Family Remember 8 Plano Shooting Victims

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – One week after eight people lost their lives in a mass shooting that broke out inside a Plano home, family and friends of the victims continues to pay respects to the lives lost.

Police said it was during a Dallas Cowboys watch party that Spencer Hight opened fired on his estranged wife, Meredith, and her friends.

Myah Bass was one of the people who lost their lives during the shooting.

Her father, Patrick Harris, traveled from his home in San Diego to visit the home where Bass lost her life.

“We just had to come and see the spot where it happened,” said Harris.

Harris spent Sunday afternoon praying at the scene of the shooting and remembering his daughter.

“(We) would like to send our condolences out to the family of all the victims,” said Harris. “…including the shooter.”

Throughout Sunday evening, neighbors and even some strangers took the time to acknowledge those lost.

“This right here is worthy to come here and give my respects to innocent lives,” said Stephan Cormier, a Plano resident.

Cormier and many others prayed, wrote kind words and left bouquets not knowing how to make sense of what happened one week ago.

“It’s very hard for me to see somebody do something so ruthless and so senseless,” said Cormier.

Harris said it is the outpouring of support from the community that is keeping him strong after he has lost so much.

“We just want to let you know that we’re with you guys and we want you guys to pray for these families and all these families that’s been affected,” said Harris.

One person survived the initial shooting but remains in the hospital.

Plano police are continuing to investigate along with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.