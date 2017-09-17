CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Thousands Attend Peaceful Dallas Gay Pride Parade

Filed Under: Chief Renee Hall, Dallas, dallas police, Gay Pride Parade
parade e1505688365258 Thousands Attend Peaceful Dallas Gay Pride Parade

Thousands attended Dallas’ annual gay pride parade. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands showed up to Dallas’ annual gay pride parade, and it was a peaceful turnout with Dallas police keeping a close eye on the event.

As the parade winded down Sunday evening, people with friends and family were to have fun and feel safe – all because of Dallas police.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall made one of her first big appearances since she started this month. She posted pictures on Twitter, smiling and shaking hands with the crowds. She wrote, “I’m having a blast walking in the Dallas Pride 2017 Parade!”

Attendees said they weren’t worried about security, but they do wish the weather was a little cooler. High temperatures in the Metroplex reached 96 degrees. Despite the weather, it was a day full of unity and celebration.

“People get to come out here, and they get to express themselves a little more than they normally get to in their daily life,” said attendee Samule Robert Allen. “And that’s awesome to see and witness.”

The parade was Chief Hall’s biggest public event yet, and attendees hope to see her at more community events around Dallas.

